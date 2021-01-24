Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 3,610 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.26.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.