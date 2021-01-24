Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,774 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.04.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

