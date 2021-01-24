Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 11,045 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 73,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

