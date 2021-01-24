Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.32.

ED stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

