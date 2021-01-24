Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

