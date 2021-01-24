MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Posts Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%.

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,614 shares in the company, valued at $17,901,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $319,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,557,919.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,805. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.