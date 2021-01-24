YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 4% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $870,296.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00074069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00733337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.45 or 0.04403950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017764 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

