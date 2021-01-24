VITE Market Cap Hits $11.81 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. VITE has a total market cap of $11.81 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VITE has traded up 58% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00084785 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,006,938,140 coins and its circulating supply is 474,367,030 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

VITE Coin Trading

VITE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

