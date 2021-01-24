$0.21 EPS Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,381,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,435,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 134,388 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,471 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 410,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

