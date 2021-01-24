Unity Software (NYSE:U) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $127.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $102.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Unity Software stock opened at $154.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.41. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $4,332,246.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,121.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $22,770,191.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,221,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,998,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,714,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

