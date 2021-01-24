SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $333.17

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.17 and traded as high as $349.20. SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) shares last traded at $334.20, with a volume of 1,023,804 shares.

SSPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 438.64 ($5.73).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 333.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) news, insider Mike Clasper acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £100,130 ($130,820.49). Insiders acquired 31,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,138 in the last quarter.

About SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

