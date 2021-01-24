Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.82. Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 228,768 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC cut Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 100,000 shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$308,110.50. Also, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James purchased 75,000 shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at C$252,445.47. Insiders acquired a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $141,660 over the last quarter.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

