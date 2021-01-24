Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.03

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and traded as high as $20.96. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 3,619,793 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 6,610.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,537,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at $10,722,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 10,400.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.