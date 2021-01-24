Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.13

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and traded as high as $16.25. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 49,293 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.03%. Analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for the treatment of prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB); and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ transplant rejection.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.