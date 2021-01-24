Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.07

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and traded as high as $29.89. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 8,114 shares trading hands.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $41.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.22 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

