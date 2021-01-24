Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.08

Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and traded as high as $19.33. Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 7,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.77. The company has a market cap of C$246.42 million and a PE ratio of -127.60.

Get Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) alerts:

Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.