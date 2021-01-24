Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

