BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 86,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 95,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

