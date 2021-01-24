Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00.

NYSE TWTR opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Twitter by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

