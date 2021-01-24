Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives “Hold” Rating from UBS Group

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RLXXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

