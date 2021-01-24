Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 8,542 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.