Morgan Stanley Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $215.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on URI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $258.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.13 and a 200 day moving average of $197.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

