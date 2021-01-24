SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 947.4% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $108.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $110.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

