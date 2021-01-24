International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $781,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $245.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average is $203.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

