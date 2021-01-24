Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $732.17 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.