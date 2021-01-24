Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,620,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,374,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.7% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 307,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ:GH opened at $159.92 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.66. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 4,613 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $484,457.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,539,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,701,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $55,968.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,108 shares of company stock valued at $71,927,960 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.