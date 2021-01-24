Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Post Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report earnings per share of $3.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.55 and the highest is $3.73. Cigna posted earnings of $4.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $18.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.45 to $18.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $20.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after acquiring an additional 241,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $223.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.89 and a 200-day moving average of $189.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

