Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,287 shares of company stock worth $2,817,600. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.