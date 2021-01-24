Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $335.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.68.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $289.39 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 93,162 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,072,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.