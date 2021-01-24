Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $335.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.68.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $289.39 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 93,162 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,072,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
