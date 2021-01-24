Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

