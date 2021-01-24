Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of FFC stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
