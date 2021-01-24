Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has a payout ratio of 50.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RY opened at C$107.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$152.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$106.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$72.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.42.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$628,766.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

