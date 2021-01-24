Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th.
Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has a payout ratio of 50.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
RY opened at C$107.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$152.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$106.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$72.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.42.
In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$628,766.32.
Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.13.
Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
