Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by 59.8% over the last three years.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $171.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.