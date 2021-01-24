Antero Midstream Co. (AM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on February 11th

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 141.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.7%.

AM opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $233.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

