CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on February 9th

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 265.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CAPL stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $723.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $591.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.43 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossAmerica Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.