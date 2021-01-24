Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PFO opened at $12.95 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

