Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a payout ratio of 463.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 735.3%.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Capital One Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.