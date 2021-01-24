Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,381 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 565,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after acquiring an additional 255,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 143,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,125,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 258.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SITE opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $177.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.92.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.38.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

