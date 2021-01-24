Cryptocean Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,673.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $1,673.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00074261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.34 or 0.00733426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.23 or 0.04398059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017656 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

