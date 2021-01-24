Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 261,545 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 747.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,545 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 98,047 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $56.03 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,867.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

In related news, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $749,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.