We Are One Seven LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.