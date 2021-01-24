Digital Insurance Token 1-Day Volume Hits $7.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $980,158.86 and $7.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.08 or 0.00430521 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.