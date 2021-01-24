Bean Cash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $2.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 53% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 112.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 177.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Token Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,996,003,000 tokens. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Token Trading

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.