We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $726,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entegris by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after buying an additional 704,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Entegris by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after buying an additional 348,743 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Entegris by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after buying an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Entegris by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after buying an additional 796,893 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

