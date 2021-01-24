Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.50). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 156.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 82,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 458.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 128,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $501.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.