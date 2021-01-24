Analysts Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.72 Million

Brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report $80.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.50 million and the highest is $80.93 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $90.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $331.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.80 million to $333.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $309.07 million, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $312.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $97,045.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 87,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,196 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 417,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 100,144 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 319,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMSF opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.