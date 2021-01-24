Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in Intel by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 150,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 91,864 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,723,000. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 290,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.34.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

