Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.34.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

