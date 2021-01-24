Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

KIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $65,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 82,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.