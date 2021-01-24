Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Buys 49,500 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,363,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,740,665.46.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

CVE:OM opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.99 million and a PE ratio of -7.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.42. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$0.53.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

